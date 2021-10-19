Proclamation opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates approved Tuesday by El Paso County Commissioners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The five county commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation against requiring people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The proclamation was read at the beginning of Tuesday's regular meeting, and was applauded by a group of around a dozen citizens supporting the action.

Commissioner Carrie Geitner introduced the proclamation.

Commissioner Chairman Stan VanderWerf said that he and his fellow board members decided to issue the proclamation two weeks ago.

"With state or federal directives possibly coming out soon about mandates, we wondered if we should wait to issue this proclamation," he said. "We decided to do it now. Taking the vaccine should be a personal choice. No one should be forced to do it or be fired if you don't."

