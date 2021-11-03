El Paso County Sheriff searches for suspect in child sexual assault case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a Sexual Assault on a Child case.

In September, detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit arrested 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta. According to detectives, Abeyta was using social media platforms to contact and lure juveniles.

According to the EPCSO, Abeyta might be in the Denver Metro area. He uses multiple names and frequently changes his appearance.

Abeyta currently has multiple active felony warrants, including Sexual Assault on a Child and Internet Luring of a Child.

Anyone with information can contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.