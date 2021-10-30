CC earns first win at Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado College scored 4 goals in the second period, including three in a span of 1:43, and the Tigers walloped Air Force, 8-1, to maintain possession of the Pikes Peak Trophy. The win is the program's first at the new Ed Robson Arena.

Will Logan opened the scoring with a first period goal. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Hunter McKown scored early in the second period to give Colorado College a 2-0 lead. The onslaught began soon after.

After a five minute major against Air Force, the Tigers blew the game open with three power play goals.

Jordan Biro scored to make it 3-0. 42 seconds later, Matthew Gleason scored to make it 4-0. Just over a minute later, Brett Chorske made it 5-0.

Colorado College added three more goals in the final period. The eight goals are the most in a game by CC since 2019.