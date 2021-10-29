U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts ‘Fright at the BOO!seum’ event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting trick-or-treaters all Halloween weekend.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Fright at the BOO!seum Halloween weekend features free admission to all kids 12-and-under in costume.
Join the Museum for tricks, treats and more. Purchase tickets here; kids in costume receive their complimentary admission at the door.
- Friday, October 29 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30 // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 31 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
