Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:44 AM

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts ‘Fright at the BOO!seum’ event

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting trick-or-treaters all Halloween weekend.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Fright at the BOO!seum Halloween weekend features free admission to all kids 12-and-under in costume.

Join the Museum for tricks, treats and more. Purchase tickets here; kids in costume receive their complimentary admission at the door.

  • Friday, October 29 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30 // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 31 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content