Teller County appoints new Public Health Director

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County has a new Public Health Director.

Friday, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners announced that Michelle Wolff is the new Director for Teller County Public Health and Environment (TCPHE). Wolff takes over from Martha Hubbard, who's been the Interim Director since January.



The Teller County Board of County Commissioners and Teller County are very fortunate to have Michelle Wolff join

our team. She has a long family history in our county and, in addition to her incredible medical experience,

understands the people of Teller County, our values, and our lifestyle. With her on our team, we will successfully

navigate the challenges of COVID and transition to a bright future continuing to care for our residents. We also

want to thank Martha Hubbard for stepping back into the leadership of Public Health at a very difficult time and

performing so admirably. Bob Campbell, Chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners and Board of Health

According to officials, Wolff is a nurse practitioner with almost 20 years of experience in health care. Teller County says she's "enthusiastic about protecting the history of Teller County and the health" of the community.