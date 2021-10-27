Sheridan Police Department identify John Doe in 33-year-old cold case

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Sheridan Police Department announced a break in a decades-old cold case.

In late August of 1988, Sheridan police were alerted of an unconscious man found in the 2800 block of West Oxford Avenue. Once at the scene, officers determined the man was dead.

For the last 33 years, police have worked to identify the man. Thanks to DNA technology and genetic genealogy, investigators were finally able to positively ID the victim as Akram Bada'an. Police say they traced his family back to Israel.

According to police, Bada'an was 36-years-old when he was killed.

Akram Bada'an

"The most important thing in this case aside from giving the victim justice, is giving Akram Bada'an his name back," said Detective Bryan Penry during a press conference.

In addition to the Sheridan Police Department, Penry thanked multiple other agencies that helped identify Bada'an. Investigators also acknowledged how modern DNA technology is helping solve other cold cases.

"The case identification of Mr. Bada'an highlights another example of extraordinary teamwork within law enforcement, and the use of cutting-edge forensic technology to help bring resolution to these important cases," said Director John Camper of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Now, investigators are asking for the public's help on information about the victim or his death. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be submitted here.

Watch the full press conference below: