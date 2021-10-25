Pueblo Police: driver causes car accident after being shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash.

Saturday at 7:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of E. 8th Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found a vehicle involved in a crash with several other vehicles. Police say the crash happened after the driver was shot.

According to police, the victim had been shot in the 500 block of E. 8th St. by one of two men in another vehicle. After being shot, the victim fled the scene.

Police say the suspects continued to chase the victim. However, the suspects had left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim told police the shooting suspect was a Black man, wearing a red hoodie with white shapes on it. According to police, the vehicle the suspect was driving was possibly a blue car with dark window tint.

PPD says the victim was in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Flores at (719)-553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.