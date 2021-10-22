Pueblo Police: motorcyclist shot in both legs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a motorcyclist to a hospital.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 4th St. on reports of a shooting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. At the residence, officers found a man on the front porch who had been shot in both legs.

One officer applied tourniquets to the man's legs to limit blood loss. According to police, the victim was riding a motorcycle.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police then found the motorcycle in the backyard of the residence with blood on it and bullet holes.

During the initial investigation, police followed a trail of fuel from the motorcycle to the area of E. 4th St. and Kingston Ave. In the 1300 block of E. 3rd St., officers found several spent rifle shell casings and two other vehicles that had been shot.

Police obtained video footage recorded from a home in the area showing the victim on his motorcycle being followed by a sedan.

At this time, no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Flores at (719)-553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.