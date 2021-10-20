UCHealth cuts hospital visitors down to one person per patient

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- UCHealth's new patient visitation policy went live Monday, October 18th, according to UCHealth. The hospitals website reads, "For the safety of our patients, providers and staff, beginning Monday, Oct. 18, most patients may have 1 visitor or support person per day."

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are required to wear an approved mask in hospital facilities. According to UCHealth, the measure is to protect visitors, patients and staff alike. Masks with release valves, neck gaiters and bandanas are not considered approved masks.

All visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they are allowed to enter a UCHealth facility. If a visitor shows signs of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to enter except for medical care.

There are some exceptions to the policy. If a patient has a disability and requires support or specialized services, they should contact the Patient Representative Offices, or speak with their nurse, provider or someone at the information desk.

Here are the overall rules to the new visitation policy at UCHealth: