Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop-off locations in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department and the Sheriff's Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday, Oct. 23, there will be several locations throughout Pueblo County where residents can drop of expired, unwanted, or unused prescription drugs.

Police and deputies will accept the medication anonymously. This event is free.

Drop off locations will be at the following:

Pueblo County Sheriff's West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)

Pueblo Municipal Justice Center Parking Lot, 200 S. Main St.

Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, residents disposed of nearly 265 pounds of prescription medications in April during the Drug Take Back event.

Items that cannot be accepted are:

Needles and sharps

Mercury thermometers

Oxygen containers

Chemotherapy/radioactive substances

Pressurized canisters

Illicit drugs

For more information on Take Back Day, click here.