Gov. Polis visits Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis visited Pueblo, Trinidad, ad Colorado Springs as part of the Powering the Comeback Tour.

In Colorado Springs, Polis visited Another Life Foundation, one of the many Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites that offer free tax preparation services.

There, he discussed Child Tax Cred and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Polis then visited CSU-Pueblo's completed 23-acre solar array project on the northside of campus. In August, Polis congratulated the university for its solar power efforts.

Colorado State University-Pueblo is the first university in the state to reach net-zero efficiency by being 100% powered by solar energy.

In Pueblo, the governor also recognized small businesses. Polis visited one of the Solar Roast Coffee locations. Despite the pandemic, Solar Roast managed to not only stay afloat but expand.

During that visit, Polis formally announced his plans to run for Governor of Colorado again.

While at Solar Roast, Polis told KRDO his office is looking forward to seeing American Rescue Plan Act funds go towards decreasing vacant buildings in Pueblo and increase the number of small businesses.

After the coffee shop, Polis toured Runyon Sports Complex, a baseball field that's hosted some of the largest baseball and softball tournaments in Southern Colorado.

Pueblo officials plan on expanding and renovating Runyon Sports Complex. The plan is to add new ball fields, turf to the infield, and a walkway that connects to the Pueblo trail system. The project is slated to cost roughly $20 million and is underway.

"These kinds of ball fields like Runyon Fields can have a big impact on youth both coming to games and seeing both college players, or semi-pros playing, but also highlighting that they have the opportunity to play here too and they do a lot of events to pull in youth, high school, junior high to be able to showcase what baseball is all about at a great stadium right here in Pueblo," said Polis during his time at Runyon field.

Polis finished his day by visiting the historic Fox West Theater in Trinidad. The Polis Administration recently awarded the theater a Community Revitalization Grant of $3,450,00. The Fox West Theater is currently under renovation.