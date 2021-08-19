CSU-Pueblo first university in state to be 100% powered by solar energy
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo is the first university in the state to reach net-zero efficiency by being 100% powered by solar energy.
The achievement was made possible because of a power-purchase agreement and a lease of around 22 acres of solar panels on the north side of campus.
Thursday, the university made moving to solar energy official through a ceremony.
Governor Jared Polis commended the university's strides towards sustainability.
The campus also recognized the groundbreaking of a brand new technology building, funded through the state.
