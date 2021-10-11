Fremont County Sheriff: man in custody after allegedly shooting brother in head

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly shot his brother in the head with a shotgun.

Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Howard Fire Station at 6:30 a.m. on a reported gunshot.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim had driven himself to the fire station and reported he had been shot in the back of the head with a .410 shotgun by his brother.

The victim, 40-year-old Judson Dean Embry, was taken to the Heart of the Rockies Hospital for treatment.

Deputies responded to the 10600 block of Highway 50 in Howard to contact the suspect. After a brief standoff, deputies managed to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jay Reece Embry, is being held at the Fremont County Detention Center on a no-bond hold pending judicial review. Embry faces several charges, including First degree Assault, Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, and reckless endangerment.