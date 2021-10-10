Colorado Springs homeless man gifted food truck after viral TikTok

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former chef, Tony Rojas, has been living in his van for 18 months with his wife after losing his job due to the pandemic. Now, he has a new form of income that he's always wanted.

One day in a WalMart parking lot, Charlie Rocket stumbled upon Rojas and heard about his story. Rocket then got to work, making Rojas's dreams come true.

Rocket runs a foundation called the "Dream Machine" and shared Rojas's story on TikTok, gaining more than 35 million views in 24 hours.

On Sunday, Rojas was gifted a food truck and served up his famous nacho tacos that went viral on TikTok.

The food was served up at America the Beautiful Park with a goal to raise $50,000 for Rojas to get off the street.