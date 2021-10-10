Body found in Douglas County Saturday, identified as woman in El Paso County case

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The body of woman found in Douglas County has been identified in connection with a case in El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was found Saturday off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway, in Douglas County.



She was recovered by members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body to perform an autopsy and determine the cause of death. Once the next of kin is notified, the sheriff's office said they will release the identity of the woman.

The case will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and officials said there is no known threat to the community.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.