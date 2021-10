News

The Colorado College hockey team earned a tough point, with a 1-1 tie, at home against St. Lawrence.

Goalie Dominic Basse had 27 saves, including some remarkable stops throughout the night.

With the Tigers trailing 1-0 in the third period, Jack Millar fired a shot into the left corner of the post to even the score at 1. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Tigers are still seeking their first win at Ed Robson Arena.