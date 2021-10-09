Birdseye Fire 90% contained, according to El Paso County Sheriffs Office

News

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 3:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriffs Office declared the Birdseye Fire 90% contained. Fire Officials briefed the media at 10 A.M. Saturday morning on the progress they made overnight.

"Last night, we had a pretty decent recovery. The relative humidity went down into the fifties, which helped the fire activity go down a little bit," Acting Fire Warden from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office said. "We engaged firefighters first thing in the morning when we could."

By Saturday morning, fire officials declared 60% containment. They also said no additional structures have been lost in the fire.

The last report received estimated that the fire has affected 21.6 acres of land along Birdseye View in Peyton. Firefighters were able to build a perimeter around the fire Saturday morning leading to increased containment.

"We went around either side of the fire in two divisions, and once either side connects the lines together, then we will have one hundred percent line construction. Then once that line is constructed, they will make sure that it will hold any fire activity within that line," Battin said.

Fire officials said the fire is under control, and they don't expect continued growth at this point.

"We don't expect much growth. There might be a little bit, but thats basically it. It's still going to be in that same range of 21.6 acres," Battin said.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management/Emergency Coordination Center says winds were expected out of the SW at 22 miles per hour, with gusts up to 32 miles per hour. Saturday, a red flag warning was in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place within the 2-mile radius of the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton.