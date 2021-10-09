Skip to Content
Birdseye Fire 60% contained, mandatory evacuations persist

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Birdseye Fire is 60% contained and remains at 21.6 acres. EPCSO says mandatory evacuations are still in place within the 2-mile radius of the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton.

Fire crews are back on the line this morning, with several agencies helping, including the El Paso County Government, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Calhan Police Department and Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the Black Forest Fire Department.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management/Emergency Coordination Center says winds are out of the SW at 22 miles per hour, with gusts up to 32 miles per hour. A red flag warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

