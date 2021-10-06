Woman found dead inside residence identified

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified the woman who was found dead inside a residence Saturday.

Police and medical personnel responded to a shooting call Saturday in the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard.

According to a press release, the deceased woman was taken in for an autopsy Monday. The examination identified the woman as 41-year-old Liana Salas.

CSPD say Salas' death is the 25th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. Last year, police investigated up to 28 homicides around this time.

Once the investigate is completed, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will review the case.

Detectives called everyone involved in the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation continues to be active and ongoing.