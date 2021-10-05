CSPD issue shelter-in-place for 6000 block of Maroon Mesa Dr.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place near Cottonwood Creek Park.

The shelter in place was issued at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday. According to CSPD, there is a barricaded suspect in the area of the 6000 block of Maroon Mesa Drive. Police say the suspect is wanted for a parole violation.

Residents are asked to stay indoors, lock and stay away from windows and doors.

This is a developing story. CSPD will send an "all clear" message when the incident is resolved.