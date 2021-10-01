Skip to Content
today at 8:21 AM
Published 10:41 AM

‘Arts Month’ 2021 kicks off Friday, hosted by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Arts Month starts Friday, highlighting local artists sharing multicultural art and providing new opportunities for cultural enrichment.

Now in its eighth year, the annual event is hosted by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and focuses on art and artists in El Paso and Teller counties.

For a list of activities and offerings this month, click here.

