News

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deaf man is suing two Idaho Springs officers after an incident in 2019. Brady Mistic's attorney claims he was handcuffed and tased after officers said he ran a stop sign.

This is the second lawsuit for both officers since July. One officer was fired after he was charged with assault a 75-year-old man in May.

Kelly Reinke, from our news partners at 9News, has more in the video above.