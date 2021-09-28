Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that the top two commanders in Woodland Park have been paid a combined total of $45,500 since being placed on leave for a criminal investigation in early June.

Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand were placed on paid leave on June 7 after the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations notified the city they were conducting a criminal investigation involving the police department.

It's unclear exactly what the commanders are under investigation for or how long the investigation will take.

In July, 13 Investigates exposed an apparent cover-up by Woodland Park officers in a young veteran's suicide case. The Woodland Park Police Department received at least 11 calls for help preceding the death of 29-year-old Jeremy Mitchell. 13 Investigates discovered officers failed to call mental health resources like they typically do in similar situations, and police department leadership allegedly concealed the records telling the full story.

"The City continues to wait as patiently as we can but looks forward to having the investigation completed, hopefully soon," City Manager Michael Lawson told 13 Investigates over email.

The city of Woodland Park is working to hire an interim deputy police chief to fill the gap and plans to use funds from a savings budget to cover the salary of the temporary position. Lawson said on Tuesday that if one or two of the commanders returns to work, the interim deputy chief position would dissolve.

"Our interim Chief and staff continue to fill in the gap as best they can. They are doing a great job keeping the streets safe and bringing stability to our police operation after several difficult months," Lawson said.

The city of Woodland Park said it has also initiated its own internal investigation into the allegations that high-ranking police officers hid information from Mitchell's family. The city manager says if the city finds major policy violations by police officers it will be handled accordingly.