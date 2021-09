News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting shut down the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday night.

According to our news affiliate the Pueblo Chieftain, shots were fired around 10:40 p.m. near Angelo's Pizza Parlor on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

The festival was supposed to last until midnight.

At this time, it's uncertain if there were any injuries. This is a developing story.