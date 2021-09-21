On the Lookout: Robbery suspect seen leaving discount store in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It happens in a flash: a male suspect is seen stuffing an object into his waistband as he hurriedly leaves a store. Police say that object was a handgun and it was used in a robbery at the TJ Maxx in Pueblo.

The crime occurred on September 5. The suspect was also wearing a long necklace with a pendant.

TJ Maxx Robbery Suspect (PPD)

Police detectives would also like to talk with his female associate, who was also seen in the store. She has pink hair.

TJ Maxx Person of Interest (PPD)

The man was last seen leaving the parking lot in a newer-model white Honda sedan.

If you recognize the pair, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Widefield Shooting Person of Interest (EPSO)

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify a person of interest, seen shortly after a shooting near Widefield High School, that left three males injured.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Saturday, September 18th.

If you recognize the man, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Daniel Montano (Safe Streets Task Force)

Daniel Montano, a gang member in Pueblo, is a wanted man.

The 41-year-old stands accused of kidnapping his girlfriend in May of 2021, and holding her against her will in Boone, CO; she was able to escape to a neighbor's home.

Shortly later, he was the center of a standoff. Inside his Boone home, detectives say they found drugs, $20,000 in cash, firearms, and jewelry.

If you know where Montano could be, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.