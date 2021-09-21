Littleton Police Officer shot multiple times, suspect at large

News

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) -- An officer with the Littleton Police Department is in serious, but stable condition, after being shot multiple times.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Powers and Banncock on reports of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle, when trying to contact the individuals inside two individuals ran.

Police followed one of the suspects into an apartment complex at 183 West Powers Ave. That's when the suspect turned and fired multiple times, hitting an officer. Despite being shot, the officer shot at the suspect.

A second officer returned fire as he tried helping the injured officer, however, the suspect wasn't caught.

The Littleton Police Department sent out a shelter in place, which was lifted three hours after the shooting.

According to LPD, the officer was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

UPDATE: Littleton Police Offer Shot Multiple Times, Suspect Remains at Large pic.twitter.com/BLYARwL2GP — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 21, 2021

As of Tuesday evening, police are still searching for the suspect.