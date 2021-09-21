Case involving Colorado Springs contractor sledgehammering bathroom under review by DA’s office

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned the now-viral Colorado Springs contractor who took a sledgehammer to a bathroom he renovated could lose his contractor's license and face criminal charges.

A viral video showing the moments Terry Gregory, a co-owner of Dream Home Remodels of Colorado, and bashed the bathroom tiles he just finished working on for Colorado Springs homeowner Amber Trucke has been viewed online millions of times.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told 13 Investigates on Tuesday it had turned over its criminal findings and the investigation is now in the hands of the 4th Judicial District Attorney. The DA's office is now tasked with deciding if Gregory could face criminal prosecution.

In addition to possible criminal charges, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) said its investigation of the incident revealed the original bathroom work was done without the proper and required permits. As a result, Gregory and Dream Home Remodels could potentially face their licensing being revoked and fines, according to a PPRBD spokesperson.

However, the spokesperson tells KRDO, the customer would have to file an official complaint to move forward. The case would then be reviewed by the licensing board who would decide the contractor's potential punishment.

Dream Home Remodels previously told 13 Investigates he was repossessing the bathroom tiles after a payment dispute with the customer.

Jason McDaniel, a certified tile installer based in Oregon is now stepping up to help the homeowner.

"This isn’t about tile this about taking a shameful situation and putting a bright light on it," McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the founder of Global Tile Posse and says when he first saw the viral video of Gregory bashing tiles, he immediately sympathized with the homeowner.

“The national narrative right now is that she refused to pay, but the job wasn’t finished. I absolutely agree with Amber. She was doing the right thing. Every step of the way she did the right thing," said McDaniel.

McDaniel -- along with two separate tile and grout contractors from Colorado Springs, Ardex America, and The Tile Shop -- will try to make it right.

Next month, the tile and grout artist will make his way from Oregon to Colorado Springs to fix up Trucke's bathroom at no cost to her.

“I want tile mechanics and artists to be respected, and when I see something like that happen. It’s a shame to this trade,” said McDaniel

13 Investigates reached out to Dream Home Remodels for a comment, but the contractors never responded.