While out on bond, Pueblo man shoots ex-girlfriend and friend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police arrested a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and a friend.

Sunday at 11:13 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to a local hospital on reports of a shooting. According to police, two women had walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Both women were hit on the lower half of their bodies.

According to police, the women were driving on W. Northern Ave., near the intersection of Pine St., when they were hit by another vehicle driven by the driver's ex-boyfriend. The man proceeded to fire into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Leonard Cordova. Officers found and arrested Cordova at his house. He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault, and Domestic Violence.

The Pueblo Police Department says Cordova was recently arrested on September 15 for several charges, including Violation of Restraining Order. During the time of Sunday's shooting, he was out of jail on bond.

This is a developing story.