Two juveniles shot near Widefield High School Saturday afternoon

Three people, including two juveniles, were shot Saturday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the 600 block of Widefield Drive in Colorado Springs.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say they don't have a suspect, but there is no threat to the community.

There was a football game Saturday afternoon at Widefield High, but officials say they are unsure of whether the shooting is related to the game.

The sheriff's office say they have video evidence from bystanders and they will be reviewing the footage.

This is a developing story, check back to KRDO.com for updates.