Threatening graffiti at Greenwood Village King Soopers, referenced Boulder King Soopers shooting

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A King Soopers in Greenwood Village was shut down Sunday after police found a threatening message referencing the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

According to our Denver affiliate, the Greenwood Village Police Department was notified of graffiti at Castlewood Park that said, "Boulder strong is about to be Denver strong."

"Boulder Strong" has been used to describe the Boulder community after a gunman walked into a grocery store at Table Mesa Dr., killing ten people.

GVPD said the Greenwood Village King Soopers was notified of the graffiti, and managers decided to close the store.

A King Soopers spokesperson released the following statement:

At King Soopers nothing is more important than the safety of our associates and customers. Out of an abundance of caution we have temporarily closed our location at 6000 Holly Street in Greenwood Village due to a threat of violence. We are working in full cooperation with local law enforcement and plan to resume normal business hours tomorrow. King Soopers

Since the incident, the spokesperson told 9News King Soopers has increased security at the South Holly St. location and at surrounding stores.

The store opened back up Monday for normal business hours. At this time, police say they are not aware of any specific threat at any King Soopers locations.