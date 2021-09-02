Krispy Kreme coming back to Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 15 years away, the sweet treat destination Krispy Kreme is returning to Colorado Springs.

According to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new donut shop is set for Thursday and will feature free donuts and coupons for the public while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme's location at The Citadel mall closed in 2006 due to the company's downsizing, according to The Gazette.

The new store is located at 5790 S Carefree Circle and will be more then 3,500 square feet, Krispy Kreme said.

An opening date is yet to be announced.