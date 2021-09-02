Douglas County votes to split from Tri-County Health Department

News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County Commissioners voted to separate from the Tri-County Health Department.

During a work session, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners unanimously voted to establish a single-county health agency.

Currently, Douglas County is part of the Tri-County Health Department, which serves Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties.

This decision comes after TCHD rescinded the opt-out option for public health orders, setting a universal mask mandate across the three counties.

The board said Douglas County has been "exploring options and opportunities to alternative means for the delivery of public health services" for several months.

The county has already paid Tri-County Health for services through the remainder of the year with a Douglas County-specific board of health that would be in charge of health policies.

“Our Board is aware that Douglas County has paid Tri-County Health for their services through the end of this year. We look forward to working with them as they continue to provide services to our residents while our Board creates a Board of Health that will provide the governance, while they provide the services,” said Commissioner Lora Thomas, Board Vice-Chair.

The board plans on meeting again Tuesday, September 7, to further discuss a resolution to form the Douglas County Health Department.

To read the notice to withdraw, click here.

Watch the work session below: