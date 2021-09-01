U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum offers lesson plans to inspire Colorado kids

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Olympic City USA is hoping to inspire local kids with the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum's new Becoming Your Personal Best curriculum. The program is designed for educators, coaches, and for adults who work with youth in general.

The museum's resiliency curriculum, Becoming Your Personal Best: Life Lessons from Olympians and Paralympians, is inspired by Olympians and Paralympians and aims to inspire upcoming athletes. With the launch of BecomingYourPersonalBest.org, educators and coaches have free access to the curriculum and teaching guide.



The curriculum can now be found on the website: BecomingYourPersonalBest.org where many can find lesson plans, activities, and 5-7-minute, athlete videos for students in grades 4-12.

There are 32 modules with 80 lessons focusing on self-identity, mindset, problem-solving, perseverance, relationships, and confidence.