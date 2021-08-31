Pueblo Police searching for man involved in 2 hit-and-runs, one involving pedestrian

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a man suspected of two hit-and-runs, one involving a pedestrian.

On August 24, police responded to the southside Walmart on reports of an accident in the parking lot at 7 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was exiting Walmart on foot and walking through the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling through the parking lot. Police say the driver continued without stopping and left the area. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Later that evening, the suspect vehicle was involved in another hit-and-run accident at Pueblo Boulevard and Elmwood Circle. Police say this accident did not involve a pedestrian.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks. He was seen in a silver Jeep Commander with no licenses plates. The Jeep should have body damage as a result of the second hit-and-run.



Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Matic at (719)-553-3292. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.