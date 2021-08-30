State approves mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for some health care workers

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The State Board of Health voted to approve requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers in some settings.

The board held a special session at 4 p.m. Following a lengthy discussion, the motion passed.

On August 17, Governor Jared Polis sent a letter to the State Board of Health requesting the Board to consider mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals "involved in health care and support staff who regularly come into contact and share spaces with vulnerable populations including patients seeking medical care in essential medical settings and in congregate senior living facilities."

However, the State Board of Health is only able to mandate vaccines at healthcare facilities listed under this statute. According to 9News, the state does not have authority over individual healthcare practitioners, staff, primary care officers, and urgent care locations.

The following healthcare facilities will be affected:

Acute treatment units

Ambulatory surgical centers

Assisted living residences

Behavioral health entities

Birth centers

Community clinics

Community clinics with emergency centers

Community integrated health care services agencies

Community mental health centers

Dialysis treatment clinics

Freestanding emergency departments

Home care agencies

Home care placement agencies

Hospices

Hospitals (general, rehabilitation, psychiatric and hospital units)

Facilities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (group homes and intermediate care facilities)

Nursing homes

Watch the full discussion below: