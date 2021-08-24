Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity furnace stolen from a construction site in broad daylight

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity had a furnace stolen from a construction site in broad daylight on Sunday.

Lohmiller and Company, who originally donated the furnace to Habitat for Humanity quickly replaced it.

Staffers from the Habitat for Humanity say theft isn't a rare occurrence but they were shocked to see the incident happen in the middle of the afternoon.

Habitat for Humanity relies heavily on donations to build affordable homes in the community. Around 90% of each house is constructed by volunteers and 18% of donations contribute per house.

Due to COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity is having a hard time finding construction materials. Plus, prices for materials are expensive - causing stress for residential and commercial builders.

Two years ago, Habitat for Humanity reported $160,000 on average in construction costs per house. As of this morning, the nonprofit organization is up $240,000.

Habitat for Humanity says they are grateful for Lohmiller and Company for donating a second furnace because insurance doesn't cover the cost to replace another one.