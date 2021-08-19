Daughters speak out after mother shot in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo police began investigating the death of 52-year-old Valerie Munoz-Infante, who was found shot in a home south of downtown.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Box Elder Street. Officers found Munoz-Infante inside a house. She was taken to a hospital but ultimately died from he injuries.

Now, her two daughters are speaking out, sharing their mother's memory and demanding justice.

Sabrina Oliver and Hannah Vigil told KRDO they aren't pleased with how the investigation into their mother's death is being handled.

"We haven't heard from police or investigators since Monday," Hannah Vigil said. "We have no answers at all."

Officers told KRDO they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. Instead, police believe Munoz-Infante was shot by someone she knew.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

"I'm extremely upset," said Oliver. "I don't understand how someone can shoot somebody and be out of jail in less than six hours after the incident occurred."

Munoz-Infante moved to Pueblo in 2015. She was a former bus driver and hospice worker.

"She was happy. She loved to sew. She loved to color. She loved her arts and crafts. She loved her grandkids. She loved my dogs. She was just happy," Oliver said.

The daughters say she was always the one person in their family everyone turned to for support.

"She took on a lot of burdens for other people. Every time someone died in my family, she was the one that everyone counted on. She handled everything. She was the glue," Oliver said.

A go fund me fundraiser has been created to help the family with funeral costs.

The link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2u84e-funeral-and-end-of-life-costs?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

If you have information on the case, PPD is asking you to call 719-320-6006 or you can report anonymously to 542-STOP.