Woman dies after shooting south of downtown Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are investigating a homicide after a woman who was found with a gunshot wound early Monday morning later died from her injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department said in a news release Monday that officers got a report of a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. near 700 Box Elder Street. Officers found a woman inside a home in that area, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At some point later, she died from her injuries.

The victim hasn't been identified yet, but we'll update this article when her name is released.

Detectives say they're investigating the case as a homicide but it's not clear if police have any leads on a suspected shooter.

If you have information on the case, PPD is asking you to call 719-320-6006 or you can report anonymously to 542-STOP.