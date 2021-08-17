Colorado Springs women look to US government for help escaping Afghanistan

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family whose loved ones are stranded in the Afghanistan crisis are hopeful for a safe return home with the help of the federal government.

After seeing KRDO's report on Monday evening about Salma Kazemi, 24, and her mother hiding out from the Taliban, Congressman Doug Lamborn's office contacted our team wanting to help the women get home to Colorado Springs safely.

The Kazemi family tried contacting several lawmakers but didn't receive much response until Tuesday morning.

"Our heart goes out to them," Congressman Doug Lamborn told KRDO.

Kazemi and her mother went to Afghanistan a week and a half ago to visit family. They never imagined they would be stranded in a Taliban takeover with all flights being canceled.

"We have experienced and trained people who are helping those who have been stranded overseas in any country, but especially right now in Afghanistan," Lamborn said.

His office has contacted the US Embassy on Kazemi's behalf.

"We will put them in touch with the State Department, so they can get on a list for the upcoming chartered flights, hopefully, they can be repatriated and we'll work with them each step of the way,” Lamborn said.

Lamborn said it is a challenging process because US troops were initially pulled out of the worn-torn country.

"It is a humanitarian and strategic and security crisis that is unfolding it's very regrettable. And I think we can do better as a nation," Lamborn said.

The Kazemi family tells KRDO the process to bring their sister and mother home has moved much faster since our story aired on Monday. However, there is no real timetable on how long it will take to help the stranded Americans get back home.