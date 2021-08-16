Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Tablian seizes control of Kabul

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs women are stranded in Afghanistan amid a major crisis after the Taliban seized control of the capital city of Kabul.

The Taliban seizure of the government comes nearly two decades after the Islamic extremist group was forced out by US troops.

A recent graduate of Coronado High School is pushing to help his 24-year-old sister and his mother home from Afghanistan.

19-year-old Ali Kamezi tells KRDO his family has been calling senators and the US Embassy in Afghanistan, trying to help them find a way to escape.

His sister, Salma Kazemi, 24, a UCCS graduate, is stuck in Afghanistan hiding from the Taliban with their mother. The mother and daughter, who live in Colorado Springs, traveled to Afghanistan in early August to visit family.

“I fear the most that the Taliban finds my mom and my sister, finds their passports or any type of anything that connects them to America," Ali Kazemi said.

The US citizens were supposed to come back in September but with all flights canceled, their family here in Colorado has no idea when they will be able to come home.

“The one thing I want is for them to get somewhere safe but there is nowhere to go," Ali said.

Ali says the roads are blocked to the airport, and there are millions of people waiting to get out of the worn-torn country.

The 19-year-old son and brother is frustrated by how the US Government has responded to the crisis and is calling for more to be done to save stranded Americans.

Ali says the federal government has done little to help his family so far.

“The response is weak. The response is weak. It’s just a mess. I just feel like America or the US should have some type of response to this, fast immediate action. They knew what they were doing when they pulled out the troops. And they should know what they’re doing when the Taliban comes," Ali said.