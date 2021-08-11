Colorado woman wins Miss Amazing, pageant for women and girls with disabilities

News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 27-year-old woman from Fort Collins came home a winner after competing in the national Miss Amazing competition.

Last week, Savannah Overturf won first place in her division during the national competition in Nashville.

Miss Amazing is a pageant for women and girls with disabilities. The pageant's goal is to ensure "equal opportunities for girls with disabilities" and "to build self-esteem" while dismantling stereotypes.

Overturf, who was diagnosed with autism, epilepsy, Schizophrenia, as well as an intellectual development delay, says the pageant's goal and mission statement align with her own values.

"It's a pageant about our inner beauty and how our beauty has no limits, how we can be changemakers in the world. It's about how they feel on stage, and how the confidence rises through that," said Overturf.

Overturf also told our Denver affiliate, 9News, the Miss Amazing competition allowed her and her mother to connect with others living with disabilities.

"This competition shows each and every girl that you are beautiful, you do matter and you aren't alone," said Overturf.

