Pueblo School District 70 releases current COVID recommendations for school year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 70 released updated COVID recommendations ahead of the new school year.

Officials sent D70 parents and staff information on COVID recommendations Wednesday morning. These recommendations were discussed at the D70 Board meeting Tuesday night.

All D70 schools will be open for in-person learning beginning August 12, 2021. The district says it will continue monitoring COVID data throughout the school year and will adjust as needed.

Mask guidelines:

For students ages 11 and under, face coverings are strongly encouraged while learning indoors, but will not be required at this time

For students ages 12 and over, face coverings are strong encouraged for anyone not fully vaccinated, but will not be required at this time

Masks will be required to ride First Student transportation

The CDC recommends all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in schools K-12 wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Isolation and quarantine guidelines:

Students or staff who test positive for COVID will be required to isolate for 10 days

D70 said to keep schools open and in-person, there will be minimal quarantines of students and staff, especially any student or employee fully vaccinated.

Physical distancing:

Schools will continue to implement physical distancing where possible

The district will continue with disinfection and ventilation protocols by:

Disinfecting touchpoints, door handles, push bars, light switches, daily

Disinfecting school buses daily

Giving accss to disinfectant supplies to teachers and staff

Circulating outdoor air via HVAC mechanical systems

D70 said the COVID vaccine is not required for staff or students, however, officials say vaccines provide more stability in schools, activities, and athletics.

Families are told to keep students at home when showing symptoms of illness.

Watch the D70 Board meeting below: