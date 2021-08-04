Drone footage shows extensive debris and damage along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

News

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the devastation along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by mudslides and heavy rainfall.

CDOT has since closed a portion of I-70 due to the constant rain, flooding, mud, and debris washing onto the highway.

According to CDOT, it could be weeks before the road is cleared. On July 31, crews hauled 135 truckloads of mud and rocks from the flash floods that happened Thursday, July 29.

Clearing I-70 won't be cheap either, CDOT says clean up and possible repaving could cost as much as $70 million.

Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced he was preparing to issue the state disaster declaration and a request for a federal declaration.

Watch the full drone footage below: