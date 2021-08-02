Gov. Polis to issue state disaster declaration in Glenwood Canyon from I-70 mudslides

News

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-70 through Glenwood Cayon will remain closed due to "extreme damage" caused by heavy rain and flooding. Engineers with the Colorado Department of Transportation described the damage as "unlike anything they had seen before."

In late June, CDOT closed a portion of I-70 following several mudslides. Since then, CDOT crews have been dealing with continued rain, flooding, and debris washing onto the highway.

Monday, Governor Jared Polis, along with CDOT officials and the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, addressed the state about the ongoing situation in Glenwood Canyon.

Polis and officials are getting ready to issue the state disaster declaration and preparing the request for a federal declaration.

On Saturday, CDOT crews hauled 135 truckloads of mud and rocks from the flash floods that happened Thursday, July 29.

During those flash floods, travelers were trapped on I-70 by debris flows. According to CDOT, 29 motorists were forced to take shelter at the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex overnight. In total, CDOT has accounted for 108 individuals who were evacuated from Glennwood Canyon or were moved to a safer place.

"I'm very grateful that no one was hurt. There were two cars that were actually surrounded, inundated by two of the debris flows," said Mike Goolsby, CDOT's Region 3 director, to 9News. "Those individuals are very fortunate they walked away from it. Their cars are not in good shape, but they are."

CDOT, 7-30-2021

According to Goolsby, late Friday, there were at least ten slide areas throughout the canyon between the No Name rest area and Dotsero.

CDOT says the mudslides are coming from the nearby Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

Until crews can move the debris, engineers are unsure of the exact state of I-70. At this time, Polis said reopening the roadway could take days or weeks.

While I-70 remains closed, CDOT strongly urges motorists to use the recommended northern alternate route via I-70 - CO 9 - US 40 - CO 13. Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205, Silverthorne, and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers can continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Exit 90, Rifle. Eastbound travelers can use the same detour in reverse.

If a mudslide happens while driving, CDOT reminds drivers to:

Not leave your car unless absolutely necessary

Don't hang out in the grassy median, moving traffic in the opposite direction can be dangerous

Be prepared while traveling through country roads or a mountain corridor, pack an emergency kit

Don't drive through flooded areas

For more information on the I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon, and other traffic alerts around Colorado, click here.

Watch the press conference from Polis below: