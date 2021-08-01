I-70 through Glenwood Canyon stays shut down this weekend from mudslides

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed through the entire weekend as crews clear heavy debris from mudslides caused by flash flooding Thursday night. Crews hauled 135 truckloads of mud and rocks so far today. As long as weather conditions are safe, CDOT crews work aggressively to clear the debris and drain the water from the roadway. While much progress has been made today, there remains the danger and risk of more slides with heavy rain in the forecast.

Detour route around I-70 Glenwood Canyon

CDOT strongly asks that motorists use the recommended northern alternate route via I-70 - CO 9 - US 40 - CO 13. Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.





