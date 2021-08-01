I-70 through Glenwood Canyon stays shut down this weekend from mudslides
COLORADO (KRDO) -- I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed through the entire weekend as crews clear heavy debris from mudslides caused by flash flooding Thursday night. Crews hauled 135 truckloads of mud and rocks so far today. As long as weather conditions are safe, CDOT crews work aggressively to clear the debris and drain the water from the roadway. While much progress has been made today, there remains the danger and risk of more slides with heavy rain in the forecast.
Detour route around I-70 Glenwood Canyon
CDOT strongly asks that motorists use the recommended northern alternate route via I-70 - CO 9 - US 40 - CO 13. Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.
Travel tips
- Plan ahead, know before you go and check for the latest road conditions by going to COtrip.org.
- Know the latest weather conditions.
- Give yourself extra time and avoid traveling during adverse weather conditions.
- Have an emergency kit in your vehicle, including extra food, water, medicine, clothing, batteries, and other necessities – enough to sustain you for ten hours.
- Make sure your car is in safe driving condition with adequate tires.
- When on the road, obey the speed limit and don’t follow too closely; speeding and tailgating are among the leading causes of crashes, injuries, and fatalities.
