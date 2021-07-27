Pueblo police investigating homicide after body found in pile of trash

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a pile of garbage Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, concerned neighbors called authorities after noticing a strong stench coming from a house. Neighbors described the smell as a combination of trash and a decomposing body.

The body was found at 320 E. City Center Dr. Police blocked off Chester Ave. at City Center Dr. while crews worked on the scene.

Police say the deceased is a man, and have yet to determine how he died. At this time, the death is being treated as a homicide.

This is a developing story.