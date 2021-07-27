Colorado Springs Police connects with kids and teens through sports

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department said the climate surrounding police noticeably shifted after the 2020 death of George Floyd.

“When we show up and a kid doesn’t feel comfortable around us, for whatever reason, maybe something they've seen on tv, that affects us," said Adam Menter, Community Relations Officer with CSPD. "We want to do something about it.”

For CSPD, their program "Play COS” is the first step.

Officers go to different neighborhoods and recreation centers to do exactly what the program name says; play.

The ultimate goal of the program is to create a meaningful bond with teens and kids in our community, and hopefully open the door to conversations about the community's trust, or lack thereof, in law enforcement.

“If anyone has negative views toward us in relation to a high profile event like George Floyd, then okay, let’s discuss it," said Menter.

Menter said he knows a playing a game of dodgeball or basketball won’t change those views overnight, but it does give police an opportunity to listen and build some familiarity between them and the community.

“Now they’re getting to know me, by my first name, by Adam, and it just starts the process,” said Menter.

Play COS will be at the Meadows Park Community Center summer BBQ on July 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To participate in that event, or donate to the Play COS program, contact CSPD's community outreach team at CSPDCommunityRelations@ColoradoSprings.gov or call 719-444-7410.