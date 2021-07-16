Weld County Sheriff cites high gas prices as gasoline thefts rise

News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Weld County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a string of gasoline thefts from private fuel sites.

According to the sheriff's office, they've received reports of gasoline thefts from private, unsecured fuel sites, mainly on farms and ranches.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is citing the recent increase in gasoline prices for the rise in thefts.

According to AAA, Colorado has the sixth-highest gas prices in the country, with regular gasoline at $3.51. The national average is roughly $3.16.

The sheriff's office says fuel thieves prey on unsecured fuel sites because they're considered "soft targets." These thefts are happening late at night, on the weekends, and during the holidays.

To prevent fuel theft, the sheriff's office recommends people:

Secure the entrances and exits to fuel sites

Install locks on pumps

Shut off or disable pumps at the end of the day, or when they're

Install bright lighting at fuel pumps

Install security or game gameras, make sure cameras are able to record license plates

Anyone with information on the recent fuel thefts is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970)-356-4015 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.