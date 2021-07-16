Fremont County corrections officer accused of bringing meth, opiates, and Oxycodone into prison

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A corrections officer faces charges after allegedly bringing contraband into the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 32-year-old Kyle Gotham Tatro handed over a plastic bag containing four pens full of drugs when he was confronted at the prison.

According to the affidavit, one pen contained 5.9 grams of methamphetamine, two pens contained 19.7 grams of a dark tar-like substance that tested positive for opiates, and the fourth pen contained nine pills later identified as Oxycodone.

In the affidavit, Tatro allegedly told authorities he agreed to and was paid $250 to bring the pens. He also admitted to being paid $340 in cash the first time he brought drugs into the facility.

Tatro appeared in court on Wednesday and is currently free on a $2,500 personal bail. He has worked for the Department of Corrections since 2019.