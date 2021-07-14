Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl from Westminster, police say she’s with father

News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for a 1-year-old girl.

According to CBI, Gabrielle Martinez was last seen near the intersection of 92nd Ave. and Federal Blvd. in Westminster. Authorities say she's with her father, Alexander Martinez.

The Westminster Police Department says they were called to the Park Place apartments off Federal Boulevard on reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

At the scene, a woman said her husband, Martinez, had assaulted her and taken their one-year-old daughter, Gabrielle.

Westminster police say an independent source told them Martinez had threatened to crash his car, killing himself and his daughter before leaving the scene.

Gabrielle is described as a 2-feet-tall, 30 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and yellow onesie

Martinez is described as Hispanic, 5'11, 200 lbs., bald, a dark-colored goatee, with the initials "LS" tattooed on the top of his head. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Westminster Police Department

WPD says Martinez's vehicle is a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado Plate #BBC47.

Stock photo provided by Westminster Police Department

If anyone sees the two, they're asked to contact 9-1-1 or call the Westminster Police Department at (303)-658-4360.